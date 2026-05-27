Top stocks in news: Coal India, ONGC, Tata Elxsi, Siemens, Canara Bank, IRCTC, telcos

Indian equity benchmark indices gave up gains and settled lower on Tuesday as the crude oil prices rose following the renewed buzz of military strike by the US in Iran, denting the prospects of recovery in the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex tanked 479.26 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 76,009.70, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 118 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,913.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 27, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Bata India, Physicswallah, Cello World, Concord Drugs, Aditya Infotech, Cummins India, GMR Airports, OnEMI Technology Solutions, PC Jeweller, PG Electroplast, Supriya Lifesciences, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries and more will announce their results for the March 2026 quarter later today.

Telecom companies: Reliance Jio added more than 29.42 lakh subscribers Ain April, while Bharti Airtel added 31.39 lakh users on a net-net basis in April. Vodafone Idea also saw net additions of more than 53,000 users for the previous month, the data suggests.

Coal India: The Government of India will sell up to a 1 per cent stake in Coal India via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on May 27 and May 29, with an option to additionally offload another 1 percent stake. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 412 per share.

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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run natural resources player reported a 3.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,650 crore, while revenue increased 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 35,928.2 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda declined 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 20,295 crore, while margins were down 56.5 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions company announced the launch of ViTel, a material intelligence solution for medical device manufacturers, co-developed with Viridium AI, a material intelligence platform company.

Siemens: The capital goods major reported a 36.4 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 370.4 crore, while revenue grew 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,617.5 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda stood flat at Rs 445 crore, with margins compressing to 9.6 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share.

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Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The state-run railway player reported sales of Rs 326 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 15.12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,268.53 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 399 crore, while margins contracted 27.3 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the shareholders.

Canara Bank: The state-run lender's board meeting of the bank is scheduled to be held on June 2 to consider and approve the bank's capital raising plan for FY 2026-27.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run insurance reported a 48.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit Rs 2,254.24, while revenue increased marginally to Rs 11,030.48 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Percentage of net profit increased to 21.9 per cent for the quarter.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre maker reported a 80 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 177.96 crore, while revenue increased 12.36 per cent YoY to Rs 4,233.44 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda rose to 546 crore with margin improving to 12.9 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

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Saatvik Green Energy: The solar energy solutions company has received an order worth Rs 171.45 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Landmark Cars: The car distributor reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 15 crore, while revenue grew 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,278.5 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 38.7 per cent YoY to Rs 75.6 crore, while margins expanded to 5.9 per cent for the quarter. The company’s board approved the merger of Landmark Cars (East) with the parent.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: The specialty oil and lubricant player reported a 248.6 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 40.7 crore, while 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,093.4 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 89.3 per cent YoY to Rs 63.6 crore, while margins expanded 5.8 per cent for the quarter.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The jewellery player reported a 123.5 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 34 crore, while revenue increased 105.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 725.6 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda improved 33.7 per cent YoY to Rs 44.7 crore, while margins came in at 6.2 per cent, down 40 bps YoY.

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HG Infra Engineering: The EPC infra company has been declared a qualified bidder by REC subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy for the construction of the 220/132/33 kV AIS substations at Ranipur (Mau) and Chunar (Mirzapur) in Uttar Pradesh. The contract size is Rs 45 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the extension of Ketan Merchant's tenure as Interim CEO of Fino Payments Bank for a further period of three months, effective May 27.