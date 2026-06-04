'One Household, One Gas Connection' rule: You won't have to surrender your LPG in THESE situations

Most LPG users assume that their Indane, Bharat Gas or HP Gas gas connection would be cancelled if they have a piped natural gas (PNG) connection. The government's 'One Household, One Gas Connection' LPG rule has sent consumers into a panic — and most of them have nothing to worry about.

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There are some exceptions under which you cannot be forced to surrender the gas connections. If you've recently switched to a PNG connection, relocated, or have a second connection in the family, this directly affects you. Here are the exact situations where you don't need to surrender your LPG connection — and the ones where you do.

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What is the 'One Household, One Gas Connection' rule?

Under this rule, households that already have PNG connections are required to surrender their LPG connections to prevent black marketing and to redirect resources to underserved areas. Holding both LPG and PNG connections is considered a violation of the amended Gas Control Order.

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Oil marketing companies (OMCs) and authorities are matching LPG and PNG connection databases to identify customers with dual connections.

You aren't required to surrender cylinders automatically

Simply having both LPG and PNG connections does not imply that your LPG connection will be immediately cancelled. Households can continue using LPG if the city gas distributor certifies that a PNG connection is technically infeasible due to structural, safety or infrastructure constraints.

Besides this, users who need LPG for authorised commercial/business purposes are not required to surrender their LPG cylinders.

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When will your LPG supply be discontinued?

LPG supply can be discontinued if PNG infrastructure is available in your area and you've failed to switch to PNG despite being given a notice period to do so. Moreover, households with active PNG pipelines are being blocked from booking or refilling domestic LPG cylinders.

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How much time will you be given?

If you have both connections, you have 30 days from the activation of your PNG to either surrender the LPG connection or seek a transfer voucher. The transfer voucher allows you to reclaim your LPG connection if you move to a non-LPG area.