LPG cylinder prices: 19 kg cylinder rates up by Rs 48.50 from Oct 1, OMCs revise prices for third straight time

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday revised the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. With this revision, the rates of commercial LPG cylinders have gone up by Rs 48.50 per cylinder.

The hike in prices is effective from October 1, 2024. Due to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,740 in Delhi compared to Rs 1,691.50 earlier. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,850.50 in Kolkata; Rs 1,692.50 in Mumbai; and Rs 1,903 in Chennai.

Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders in metros from October 1

Metros Prices (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Delhi 1,740 Kolkata 1,850.50 Mumbai 1,692.50 Chennai 1,903

This is the third time that the OMCs have increased the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders. The total increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the past 3 months is at Rs 94.

Moreover, the prices of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders have also been hiked by Rs 12.