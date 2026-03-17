LPG cylinder supply concerns: eKYC, Aadhaar authentication not required for all customers, says Centre

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a clarification on LPG biometric Aadhaar authentication (eKYC), stating that the requirement applies only to customers who have not yet completed the process, and not to all LPG users.

The clarification assumes significance at a time when confusion around LPG supply and booking norms has led to anxiety among consumers across several cities. In a recent post, the ministry said the advisory is not a new directive but part of ongoing efforts to ensure that consumers complete their eKYC where pending.

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It said that users who have already completed the process earlier do not need to undergo authentication again.

The ministry further explained that the requirement is primarily aimed at unauthenticated users, while Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries are required to complete eKYC only once in a financial year, and that too after receiving seven refills. Importantly, it emphasised that LPG supply will not be affected in any case due to pending eKYC.

Officials said the move is intended to improve transparency in the system, ensure that subsidies reach the right beneficiaries, and curb diversion or misuse of LPG connections

Clarification: LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not all customers pic.twitter.com/oySbhPgJ47 — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 17, 2026

In recent weeks, reports of delays, panic bookings and concerns over availability have surfaced amid global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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The geopolitical situation has affected energy supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit corridor for oil and gas shipments. This has led to tighter supply conditions, prompting the government to prioritise domestic LPG distribution and take steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Amid these concerns, authorities have repeatedly urged consumers not to panic, stating that supplies remain adequate and that increased bookings are largely driven by fear rather than actual shortages in production.

The latest clarification on eKYC is therefore aimed at addressing misinformation and ensuring that consumers are not misled into believing that Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for all LPG users or that it could disrupt their access to cooking gas.