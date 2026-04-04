LPG supply condition: This cylinder is now available on a valid ID, no address proof needed

The government on April 4 said 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders are available at nearby LPG distributorships on showing any valid ID proof, with no address proof required, as it steps up measures to ensure fuel availability amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

More than 71,000 5 kg FTL cylinders were sold on Friday alone, while around 5.7 lakh such cylinders have been sold since March 23, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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The ministry said the move is part of a broader effort to maintain uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country. It also urged citizens to avoid panic buying and unnecessary LPG bookings, and advised people to rely only on official sources for information.

While LPG supply has been affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, the government said there has been no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships. Around 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on Friday, and online bookings accounted for 95% of all bookings across the industry.

To check diversion, hoarding and black marketing, enforcement has been tightened across states and Union territories. More than 3,700 raids were conducted on Friday, 1,000 show-cause notices have been issued to LPG distributorships so far, and 27 distributorships have been suspended.

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The ministry also said states may consider targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL cylinders based on local requirements, in coordination with oil marketing companies.

Overall situation

India’s fuel supply situation remains under control despite global disruptions, with the government maintaining adequate availability of LPG, petrol and diesel while stepping up distribution and monitoring.

To ease pressure, alternate fuels are being actively promoted, including piped natural gas (PNG), induction cooking and kerosene, with an additional 48,000 KL of kerosene allocated to states for cooking and lighting needs.

At the retail level, petrol pumps are operating normally with sufficient stocks, even as the government has cut excise duties to shield consumers from rising global crude prices and imposed export levies to secure domestic supply. Authorities have also intensified action against hoarding and misinformation, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying and conserve energy.