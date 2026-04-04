LPG carrier Green Sanvi, carrying over 46,000 MT of LPG, to cross Strait of Hormuz today

A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker carrying over 46,000 metric tonnes of fuel is set to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning and is expected to reach Mumbai by April 6. The Directorate General of Shipping said the LPG carrier Green Sanvi is currently passing north of the Strait and will complete transit early on Saturday.

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Shipping ministry officials confirmed that the vessel is transporting 46,655 metric tonnes of LPG. This comes after two LPG carriers recently crossed the strategic waterway and reached Indian ports successfully. Last week, Jag Vasant delivered 47,612 metric tonnes of LPG at Kandla, while Pine Gas delivered 45,000 metric tonnes at New Mangalore.

Two additional LPG vessels, Green Asha and Jag Vikram, are currently awaiting instructions from the Indian Navy for transit through the Strait of Hormuz. A senior naval official indicated that efforts are ongoing to facilitate the movement of all stranded vessels in the region.

Meanwhile, the LPG carrier BW TYR has already arrived in Mumbai and is discharging cargo through ship-to-ship transfer operations at the Mumbai Outer Port Limits. Another vessel, BW ELM, has been diverted to Ennore port and is expected to arrive on April 4.

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The Directorate General of Shipping reported that 17 Indian vessels are currently in the Persian Gulf, two in the Gulf of Oman, two in the Gulf of Aden, and one in the Red Sea. Of these, five vessels belong to the Shipping Corporation of India.

There are approximately 20,500 Indian seafarers in the wider Gulf region. Among them, 504 are onboard Indian-flagged vessels, while 1,130 seafarers have been evacuated by various shipping companies as of April 3.

The ongoing coordination between the Indian Navy and shipping authorities aims to ensure the safe and timely transit of Indian vessels through the Gulf region. This is crucial for maintaining the steady supply of LPG to Indian ports amidst regional challenges.

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These developments highlight the continued efforts to manage maritime traffic and seafarer welfare in the Gulf, ensuring that fuel supplies reach India without disruption.