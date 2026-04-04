Planning a wedding or event? This UP district has helpline to prevent LPG shortage

Residents in Hapur need not worry about LPG shortages during weddings, religious gatherings or other large events, as the district administration has introduced a special system to ensure timely supply of cooking gas.

According to officials, people can now apply at the tehsil level or call the helpline number 1077 if they face difficulty arranging LPG cylinders for such occasions. The administration has clarified that adequate stock is available and arrangements have been made to prevent any disruption during events that require large quantities of cooking gas.

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To streamline the process, a two-tier committee has been formed to address LPG-related complaints quickly and ensure smooth distribution. The committee includes the tehsildar along with the regional food officer or supply inspector, who will review requests and coordinate with gas distributors to arrange supply wherever necessary.

Under the new system, residents planning weddings, religious ceremonies or other public functions can submit an application directly at their respective tehsil offices. Officials say this will make the process more convenient and reduce the need for people to visit district-level offices.

The district administration has assured that there will be no shortage of LPG cylinders for events. In case of any problem in obtaining cylinders, residents can dial the helpline 1077, after which officials will intervene and help resolve the issue.

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The step comes amid earlier concerns about delays in cylinder supply in some areas, which had caused inconvenience during family functions. Authorities say the new arrangement is aimed at ensuring that residents receive timely LPG supply and that celebrations and gatherings are not disrupted due to fuel shortages.