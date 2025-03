LS Polls 2024: Congress releases another list of 57 candidates, Adhir Chowdhury fielded from Behrampore

The Congress on Thursday released another list of candidates for 57 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal. Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from West Bengal's Behrampore.



In Gujarat, the grand old party has fielded Chandan Thakor from Patan, Tushar Chaudhary from Sabarkantha, Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, JP Marvia from Jamnagar, Jennyben Thummar from Amreli, Amit Chavada from Anand, Kalusinh Dabhi from Kheda, Gulabsinh Chauhan from Panchmahal, Prabhaben Taviyad from Dahod, Sukhram Rathwa from Chhota Udaipur, and Nilesh Kumbani from Surat.

The Congress has also announced candidates for 17 seats of Karnataka.