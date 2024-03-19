LS polls: BJP gives 10 seats to NDA ally PMK in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai makes big prediction for 2024

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday sealed the deal on its alliance with the NDA ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming general elections. The PMK has been allotted 10 seats by the saffron party in the southern state, India Today reported.

The seat-sharing agreement was signed at the residence of PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss in Thailapuram. The announcement comes a day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi announced that it will join the BJP-led NDA alliance and contest Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Commenting on the seat-sharing agreement, Ramadoss said at a press briefing that the BJP-PMK alliance is eyeing a massive win not only in Tamil Nadu but also across India. He also assured Indians of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office.

"People want a change and we want a change. PM Modi will definitely become the Prime Minister for the third time in India and to greater heights. PMK has been allotted 10 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and we are confident that we will have a great victory in the coming elections in Tamil Nadu as well as India," Ramadoss said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the alliance with PMK will ensure a massive victory for the NDA with more than 400 seats. "Since yesterday night, Tamil Nadu has changed. We will have a massive victory in 2024 and a political change in 2026. We came from Coimbatore late night to make Dr Anbumani sit next to PM Modi," Annamalai said.

He also said that details about the seats will be shared later. Annamalai also noted that the PMK agreed to participate in Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Salem on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief also said Ramadoss wanted to implement "revolutionary" ideas for the benefit of the society which PM Modi is doing at present. Union Minister L Murugan was present during the meeting between top leaders of the BJP and the PMK.

The PMK is a Vanniyar-dominated party and has influence in some of the northern districts of the state. The regional party has been in the NDA for the past 10 years. Pattali Makkal Katchi has fought the 2014 and the 2019 general elections as part of the NDA bloc.