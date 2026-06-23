A day after a devastating fire killed 15 people in Lucknow's Aliganj area, authorities have revived demolition proceedings against the building, revealing that it had been ordered for demolition in 2016 over unauthorised construction before the order was revoked less than two months later.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a fresh demolition notice for the three-storey structure where the blaze broke out on Monday afternoon, killing mostly students and injuring several others.

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"We have once again issued a demolition notice over (construction) violations for the Aliganj building where the fire incident took place on Monday," LDA Vice Chairperson Prathamesh Kumar told PTI.

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The LDA has also initiated an inquiry into the role of its officials in allowing the building to operate despite earlier action against it.

"We have also initiated inquiry against officials for laxity and action will be taken against them," Kumar said, adding that the process of identifying officials responsible for the alleged negligence has begun.

SIT begins probe into deadly blaze

Meanwhile, a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site on Tuesday morning and began its investigation.

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The SIT comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.

"We have come here and will investigate all aspects of the incident. We will complete the probe within the stipulated time and ensure necessary action," Praveen Kumar told reporters at the site.

Before the SIT's arrival, a six-member forensic team had begun examining the scene.

The probe will focus on determining the cause of the fire, identifying possible lapses, and fixing responsibility for the tragedy that unfolded in the commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Sector D of Aliganj.

Students trapped inside the building

The fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre in the upscale Aliganj locality on Monday afternoon.

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At least 15 people, most of them below 30 years of age and attending classes at the centre, lost their lives. Seven people were injured, according to the SIT-related update, while officials earlier said nine people had been injured in the incident.

Many victims were trapped on the second floor as thick smoke engulfed the building.

Four people, identified as joint owners of the building, were arrested on Monday night in connection with the incident.

AC duct, lack of exit route

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated in the building's air-conditioning duct, with smoke spreading rapidly through the structure.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma said the smoke led to suffocation due to the absence of a proper exit route. He added that possible violations of building standards and safety norms would be investigated.

The building, located in a residential part of Aliganj but operating as a commercial establishment, is now at the centre of multiple investigations as authorities examine how it continued functioning despite previous action over construction violations.

The SIT and forensic teams are expected to submit their findings as the state government pursues a high-level probe into one of Lucknow's deadliest recent fire tragedies.

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