Telegram returns to Google Play Store in India, restoring access for Android users

Google has officially restored access to the instant messaging app, Telegram, today in India after a temporary ban until June 22, 2026. Access to the platform was not entirely disrupted, as some existing users reported continued service. However, as the ban is lifted, Google has restored access to the app. On the other hand, Apple's App Store still shows that Telegram is unavailable as of 10:30 am.

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The Indian Government banned the Telegram app temporarily amid allegations over the NEET 2026 question paper and other related content leaks by certain channels on the platform. The re-NEET exam was concluded on June 21, and the government has not announced any further extension to the ban.

According to a PTI report, the government accused Telegram of failing to prevent the circulation of fake NEET question papers, misleading information, and other fraudulent activities, impacting the examination process. Before the ban, officials reportedly met with Telegram representatives on June 3 and raised these concerns.

Later, the decision resulted in blocking Telegram and its related web services. In addition, the government also instructed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature until June 30.

Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov showed disapproval of the move that impacted its 150 million user base in the country.

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“This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.”

“The ban has not stopped anything, and the leaks simply moved to other apps,” Durov said. He also claimed that Reliance Communications and WhatsApp could have played a role in pushing for the app's ban in India.