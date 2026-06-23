Adani Enterprises shares scale new 52-week high; is it time to book profits?

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed 1.08 per cent to hit a new one-year high of Rs 3,091.70 in Tuesday's early trade. The stock, however, gave up its entire gains and was last seen trading 0.90 per cent lower at Rs 3,031.35. Even at this level, it has gained 34.86 per cent over the last six months.

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Adani Group and US-based Jabil Inc recently announced the intent to form a strategic alliance to establish a world-class, vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

Some market analysts have largely advised investors to book profits at current levels from a near-term perspective.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "There is significant embedded value in Adani Enterprises, although the stock appears fully priced at current levels. From a medium- to short-term perspective, investors can consider accumulating on dips and booking profits on rallies. However, the long-term outlook remains attractive due to the company's portfolio of incubating businesses, including data centres, defence and airports. As a holding company with several valuable growth ventures, Adani Enterprises offers substantial long-term potential. Therefore, I would prefer to accumulate the stock on declines from a long-term investment perspective."

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From a technical perspective, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, observed, "Adani Enterprises' stock is bearish and overbought on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 3,092. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 3,001 could trigger a fall towards Rs 2,734 in the near term."

Meanwhile, Adani Portfolio said that it delivered the highest annual capital expenditure (capex) by any Indian corporate in FY26, investing Rs 1,52,967 crore ($16.1 billion) across its businesses.

According to the ports-to-energy conglomerate's statement, its asset base expanded to Rs 7,85,098 crore ($82.2 billion) during the fiscal year.

The portfolio reported an all-time high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore ($10 billion) in FY26, marking a 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Core infrastructure businesses accounted for 87 per cent of total earnings.

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Nearly 80 per cent of the investments made during the year were directed towards the group's core infrastructure platforms, including energy, utilities, transport and logistics.

"FY26 marks an important inflection point for the Adani Portfolio, as Adani Portfolio companies began its next phase capex cycle. The scale of capital deployment during the year is comparable to the asset base we had built over our first 25 years, reflecting both the infrastructure opportunity before India and the group's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory," the portfolio stated.

During the last financial year, the flagship Adani Group company (Adani Enterprises) raised Rs 24,930 crore through a rights issue.