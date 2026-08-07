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Mach 4.5 and Made in India: Can India's homegrown missile take on the world's most battle-tested BVR weapon?

Mach 4.5 and Made in India: Can India's homegrown missile take on the world's most battle-tested BVR weapon?

The successful development of an indigenous radio-frequency seeker has further strengthened the programme by reducing reliance on foreign technologies for one of the missile's most critical components. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 2:57 PM IST
Mach 4.5 and Made in India: Can India's homegrown missile take on the world's most battle-tested BVR weapon?The ASTRA missile was test fired from a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) AF MK1 prototype fighter plane. (File photo)

Modern air combat is often decided long before rival fighter jets come into visual range. The first aircraft to detect, track and launch an effective beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile usually gains a decisive advantage.

For decades, the American AIM-120C AMRAAM has set the global benchmark in this domain, proving itself across multiple combat theatres. India, however, is steadily building its own answer with the Astra missile — a domestically developed weapon designed to equip the Indian Air Force with a capable and strategically independent BVR solution.

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But how does Astra compare with one of the world's most successful air-to-air missiles?

Two missiles, one mission 

The Astra Mk-1 is India's first indigenous beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Built to engage enemy aircraft at long distances, it is currently integrated with the Su-30MKI and is being prepared for platforms such as the Tejas Mk-1A and other frontline fighters.

The missile has a reported engagement range of around 80-110 km, can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4.5 and employs inertial navigation with mid-course guidance before switching to an active radar seeker during the final phase of flight. This allows pilots to launch the missile and manoeuvre freely while it continues tracking the target.

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The AIM-120C follows a similar operational philosophy. Part of the widely deployed AMRAAM family, it also combines inertial navigation, data-link updates and active radar homing to engage targets beyond visual range. Over the years, it has become the standard BVR missile for many Western air forces.

Combat record: Where AMRAAM leads 

The biggest distinction between the two missiles lies in operational experience.

The AIM-120 has spent more than three decades in active service and has accumulated numerous confirmed air-to-air kills in real-world combat. It has been integrated across a broad range of fighter aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22 and F-35, giving it one of the most extensive combat records of any modern BVR missile.

Astra, in contrast, is still relatively new. It has completed multiple successful developmental and user trials and continues to mature through testing and induction. While it has demonstrated promising performance, it has yet to build the combat pedigree that has made the AIM-120 a trusted weapon worldwide.

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Why Astra matters for India 

Astra's biggest strength extends beyond technical specifications. The missile is a cornerstone of India's drive towards defence self-reliance. Developed domestically with contributions from dozens of Indian public and private sector companies and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Astra reduces dependence on imported air-to-air missiles and gives India greater control over production, upgrades and future improvements.

The successful development of an indigenous radio-frequency seeker has further strengthened the programme by reducing reliance on foreign technologies for one of the missile's most critical components.

Comparing missiles solely by their maximum range rarely tells the full story. Actual effectiveness depends on several variables, including launch altitude, aircraft speed, radar performance, electronic warfare capabilities, target manoeuvres, data-link quality and pilot tactics. Even a missile with a longer quoted range may not necessarily achieve a higher probability of kill in real combat.

Both Astra and the AIM-120C are designed around a "fire-and-forget" concept, allowing the launching aircraft to disengage or pursue additional targets after launch.

The next chapter 

India is already working on the Astra Mk-2, a longer-range variant expected to deliver improved propulsion, enhanced guidance and greater engagement distances. If successfully inducted, it could significantly strengthen the Indian Air Force's long-range air combat capability and narrow the gap with the latest generation of Western and Chinese BVR missiles.

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The AIM-120C continues to be the global benchmark for beyond-visual-range air combat, backed by decades of operational experience and widespread adoption across allied air forces.

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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