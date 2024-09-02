scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch refuses to respond on accusations by Congress 

Feedback

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch refuses to respond on accusations by Congress 

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch: Won’t talk on REIT, may be accused of conflict of interest.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Congress has claimed that between 2017 and 2021, when Buch was a whole-time member at SEBI, she received a salary of Rs 12.63 crore from ICICI Bank. Congress has claimed that between 2017 and 2021, when Buch was a whole-time member at SEBI, she received a salary of Rs 12.63 crore from ICICI Bank.

Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch did not respond on the latest allegations by the Congress party after her session at the Confederation of Indian Industry-organised Financing 3.0 Summit in Mumbai earlier on September 2.

Among other allegations, the Congress party has claimed that between 2017 and 2021, when Buch was a whole-time member at SEBI, she received a salary of Rs 12.63 crore from ICICI Bank. Additionally, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that Buch also received an income of Rs 22.41 crore from ICICI Prudential during the same period. Between 2021 and 2023, Buch also allegedly received employee stock option plan (ESOP) benefits of ₹2.84 crore from ICICI Bank.

Speaking at the CII event on the government's financial inclusion agenda, Buch said she could talk about investing in real estate investment trusts (REIT) but she would get accused of conflict of interest. "So, it would be better for me to abstain," she said.

Buch was hinting at the allegation by US short-seller Hindenburg Research that after her husband Dhaval Buch was appointed in 2019 as a senior advisor in global investment firm Blackstone, which had large investments in real estate investment trusts in India, she had promoted the instrument to investors as her favourite asset class at industry conferences.

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement