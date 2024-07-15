'It was a Hindu temple': ASI submits 2,000-page report on Bhojshala

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific investigation report, spanning over 2000 pages, on Bhojshala, located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, to the state High Court. The survey, which lasted for 98 days, unearthed more than 1700 remains and other evidence.

A total of 37 idols of Hindu gods and goddesses were discovered during the survey. The High Court will hear the case on 22 July. Bhojshala, an 11th-century monument protected by the ASI, underwent a 'multi-disciplinary scientific survey' ordered by the High Court on 11 March.

The survey began on 22 March and continued until 27 June, lasting over three months. Photography and videography were conducted throughout the survey.

The survey utilized (GPR) and (GPS) technology, and it was supervised by Dr. Alok Tripathi, the Additional Director General of the ASI. Approximately 1,700 relics were found, including a damaged idol of Vagdevi, an avatar of Goddess Saraswati. Hindus believe the site is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi while the Muslim community refers to it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

Citing the evidence, the Hindu side told the court that that Bhojshala was originally a temple. Findings include idols of Lord Krishna, Jatadhari Bholenath, Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Bhairavnath, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Parvati. Archaeologist KK Muhammed has stated that the complex was initially a Saraswati temple before being converted into an Islamic place of worship.

An ASI order from April 7, 2003, permits Hindus to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz there on Fridays. Following directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex.

Muhammed, a former ASI official, stated, “Historically, Dhar (Bhojshala) was a Saraswati temple that was converted into an Islamic mosque. According to the Places of Worship Act 1991, if it was a temple in 1947, it remains a temple, and if it was a mosque, it remains a mosque.”

The former ASI official emphasized that both sides should adhere to the Act. He stated the High Court's decision, considering all facts, should be followed as the only solution. He asserted there is no doubt the complex was originally a Saraswati temple and advised both sides to avoid actions that could "create problems for all."

On March 11, the HC directed the ASI to conduct a ‘scientific survey’ of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex within six weeks. The survey entered its third day on Sunday. The renowned archaeologist suggested that both communities should come together to find a solution to these issues.