Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Press NOTA in Indore,' MP Congress chief appeals to voters

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Monday appealed to voters in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency to press the None of the Above (NOTA) option over the grand old party's candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrawing his nomination.

The NOTA option was added as an alternate choice for the Indian voters in 2013 after the directions of the Supreme Court. The mechanism is established to record voters' disapproval with all the candidates in the poll race.

Related Articles

Akshay Kanti Bam got the ticket from the Congress party to contest from the Indore Lok Sabha seat but withdrew from the poll race citing lack of support from his party. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and state cabinet ministers.

Patwari said that the BJP had done a "political unnatural deed in Indore", while adding this is an example of "democracy in danger". The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief also claimed that the ruling BJP has kidnapped and threatened the grand old party's candidates in 4 cities.

"BJP has done a political unnatural deed in Indore. It has affected Indore. This is an example of 'democracy in danger'. They have kidnapped, threatened candidates in 4 cities. Who has done this crime? People don't have the right to choose," Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said that Congress workers will press NOTA on May 13, when polls are scheduled in Indore. Patwari also said that it has become clear that there will be no Modi government as there is a lack of trust among the people.

"We will press NOTA. It has now become clear that there will be no Modi government. PM Modi only gives controversial statements. There is lack of trust among people. I want to appeal to people to press NOTA," Patwari mentioned.

Meanwhile, Bam stated that despite his efforts, he could not fight a major election without the backing of the party. He alleged that his campaign programs were cancelled and his publicity materials did not reach the ground level workers.

Prior to his withdrawal, he had raised the issue of non-cooperation with MP Congress president Jitu Patwari three times. He also claimed that a senior Congress leader was present at the Indore airport for two hours but his rally was not organised.

He refused to disclose the identity of this leader. In response to being labelled a traitor by the Congress, Bam questioned why the party chose local leader Moti Singh as a dummy candidate, indicating their lack of trust in him.

He denied Congress' allegation that he withdrew from the race due to a local court's order to add an attempt to murder charge against him in a 17-year-old land grab case.