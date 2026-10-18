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Madurai influencer asked for Diwali sweets, Got fake COD orders worth crores instead

Madurai influencer asked for Diwali sweets, Got fake COD orders worth crores instead

Madurai social media influencer Veeramani’s request for sweets took an unexpected turn with strangers placing cash-on-delivery orders for expensive appliances in his name.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Madurai influencer asked for Diwali sweets, Got fake COD orders worth crores instead A Madurai-based influencer had to leave his home after prank COD orders poured in. (Photos: Veeramani/Instagram)

A Madurai-based Instagram influencer, Veeramani, was reportedly flooded with unwanted cash-on-delivery (COD) orders after he shared his home address and phone number online, hoping followers would send him Diwali sweets. Instead, delivery personnel allegedly began arriving with expensive electronics and household appliances he never ordered.

Veeramani, known for humorous Tamil content, posted an Instagram video before Diwali asking followers to send him a box of sweets and shared his address in Anuppanadi, Madurai, along with his phone number.

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The request quickly went wrong. According to the influencer’s videos, strangers allegedly used his details to place multiple fake COD orders through e-commerce platforms. Deliveries reportedly included fruits, milk, vegetables, clothes, food, smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by veeramani (@veeramani_121)

Orders worth lakhs

One of the most expensive items was a television reportedly valued at ₹1.69 lakh. Because the parcels were placed on COD, Veeramani said he could not accept them without making the payment or sharing an OTP.

He claimed that more than 500 fake COD orders were linked to his address. Viral screenshots also claimed that users had ordered heavy machinery, including JCB excavators and even a military tank worth crores, though those claims appeared to be part of the online trolling rather than confirmed deliveries.

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The episode later took a lighter turn after Instamart sent Veeramani prepaid gifts, including a mixer, speaker, stove, monitor and sweets, as part of its Quick India Movement sale. The platform clarified that these items were gifts and not cash-on-delivery orders.

Influencer’s appeal

In follow-up videos, Veeramani pleaded with people to stop placing orders. “Please stop ordering,” he said, adding that the continuous arrival of delivery agents had disrupted his life and left him distressed.

His house was later found locked and neighbours said he had left town after being harassed by delivery personnel day and night. His phone number was also reportedly blocked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by veeramani (@veeramani_121)

The incident has renewed warnings about sharing personal details such as home addresses and phone numbers on public social media platforms. Experts note that using someone’s details to place fake orders can amount to online harassment and may attract legal action.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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