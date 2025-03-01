Maha Kumbh’s ‘IIT Baba’ alleges attack by saffron-clad men during news debate in Noida

‘IIT Baba’ alias Abhay Singh, who gained popularity during the Maha Kumbh, has alleged that he was assaulted during a news debate at a private channel’s studio in Noida on Friday.

According to his complaint, a group of saffron-clad individuals stormed the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and attacked him with sticks. Following the incident, IIT Baba staged a protest outside the police outpost in Sector 126.

However, the protest was later called off after police intervention. Bhupendra Singh, SHO of Sector 126 police station, confirmed that Singh chose not to file a formal complaint after being convinced by authorities.

Who is ‘IIT Baba’?

Since the start of the Maha Kumbh last month, various influencers, models, and actors have found viral fame, notably among them are model-turned-sadhvi Harsha Richaria, bead garland seller Mona Lisa, 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, and actor Mamta Kulkarni.

Baba Abhay Singh, who studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay, describes his spiritual journey not as a deliberate choice, but as an irresistible inclination that drew him toward devotion and service.

In a previous interview with ANI, Abhay Singh shared how his engineering background influenced his outlook on life. He noted that studying aerospace engineering sharpened his logical reasoning and intellectual skills. However, he emphasized that while science enhances one's IQ, the arts foster emotional intelligence (EQ), both vital for a balanced life.

He believes there is a deep connection among various disciplines, from art to philosophy, which facilitates self-discovery, devotion, and a closer connection to the divine.

Reflecting on his varied career before fully embracing spirituality, he remarked, “I have undertaken many different jobs. My last position involved designing applications and websites. Prior to that, I engaged in travel photography, participated in a government-sponsored project, and documented Indian arts, crafts, and history. I travelled extensively, capturing old temples and traditional painting styles. I've also worked with magazines and in filmmaking, creating fictional films.”

