Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Check polling date, time, exit polls, result counting details

The stage is set for polling in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with campaigning by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) officially concluding on Monday, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) mandate. Over the past weeks, top leaders from national and regional parties traveled across the state, rallying for votes.

As the model code of conduct was implemented in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and other states conducting by-polls, the Election Commission took strict action against violations. Enforcement agencies seized more than Rs 1,000 crore in cash, liquor, drugs, and other freebies meant to influence voters. Maharashtra accounted for a significant portion, with over Rs 660 crore worth of illegal inducements confiscated during the enforcement drive.

Parties contesting in the Maharashtra election

Maharashtra's political landscape has dramatically transformed since the last assembly elections. Back then, the BJP and its long-time ally Shiv Sena competed against the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance unraveled over disagreements on the chief minister's post, paving the way for the unexpected Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

Though many analysts doubted the MVA’s stability, few foresaw its eventual downfall: a major split within the Shiv Sena. In mid-2022, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, forcing Thackeray to resign as Maharashtra’s chief minister just before a floor test. Shinde subsequently aligned with the BJP and assumed the role of chief minister in the NDA-led government. The Election Commission later recognized Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena.

In 2023, the NCP faced a similar upheaval when Ajit Pawar staged a rebellion against the party founder and uncle, Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar’s group was declared the official NCP by the Election Commission, leaving Sharad Pawar’s faction to adopt a new name and symbol. Ajit Pawar and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis now serve as deputy chief ministers under Shinde in the Mahayuti government.

For this election, the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) have united to take on the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Seat-Sharing dynamics

In the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats. Its allies, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fielding candidates in 81 and 59 seats, respectively.

On the opposition side, the Congress is contesting 101 constituencies, while its allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), have candidates in 95 and 86 seats, respectively.

Additionally, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting 17 seats in the 288-member assembly.

The number of candidates in the Maharashtra assembly elections has gone up by 28% compared to the last polls, driven by more political parties and a rise in rebel candidates. According to PTI, over 150 constituencies have rebels from the Mahayuti and MVA alliances running against their party's official nominees.

In the 2019 elections, 3,239 candidates contested. This time, the number has increased to 4,136, reflecting the growing competition in the state.

Voters count

Maharashtra's voter count has risen to 96,369,410, up from 89,446,211 in 2019, thanks to special enrolment drives targeting young and first-time voters, an election official said.

The state now has 2,093,206 first-time voters aged 18-19. Additionally, 1,243,192 voters are above 85 years old, including 47,716 centenarians.

For the upcoming elections, the number of polling booths has also increased to 100,186, compared to 96,654 in 2019.

Election date and time

The 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will be up for election on November 20, 2024. Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

When to watch exit polls?

The exit poll predictions will be announced soon, following the completion of the voting on November 20. As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, exit poll predictions can be aired after 6.30 pm on the same day.

When is the Maharashtra election result?

Votes will be counted on November 23.