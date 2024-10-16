Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP-led Mahayuti prioritises caste equations in key MLC nominations

As the Maharashtra assembly polls draw near, as per reports, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has strategically balanced representation across communities to avoid any potential dissent, according to political observers. On Tuesday, seven new members were sworn in to the state’s legislative council, with nominations reflecting the BJP’s efforts to secure key voter bases ahead of the elections.

The BJP nominated three members, while two each came from the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The appointments were finalised after the state cabinet approved seven out of 12 names, which received the nod from Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Vidhan Bhavan, just hours before the election announcement.

The newly inducted MLCs include BJP's Chitra Wagh, Vikrant Patil, and Babusingh Maharaj Rathod, a spiritual leader of the Banjara community. The NCP's picks were Pankaj Bhujbal, son of senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, and minority representative Idris Naikwadi. From Shiv Sena, Manisha Kayande and Hemant Patil were nominated.

Rathod, a prominent seer of the Gor Banjara community in Washim, carries significant influence in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. His nomination is seen as an attempt to address growing caste tensions in the state, particularly in Marathwada, where the BJP faced a complete rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rathod, who heads the revered Poharadevi Sansthan temple, is expected to help the party rebuild its support in the region.

Chitra Wagh’s rise within the BJP has been rapid, having shifted from the undivided NCP to the party ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. A close associate of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she now heads the BJP women’s wing in Maharashtra. Vikrant Patil, a rising star in Panvel politics, was nominated to the Upper House to prevent internal friction, as the BJP chose to retain sitting MLA Prashant Thakur in Raigad district.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also ensured that key party members who missed out on Lok Sabha tickets were accommodated in the legislative council. Hemant Patil, one such leader, was sworn in after being replaced in the 2024 general elections. Earlier, other prominent Sena figures, Krupal Tumane and Bhavana Gawali, were elected to the council following similar moves.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP selections signal a careful balancing act. Pankaj Bhujbal’s nomination helps solidify the OBC vote, while Idris Naikwadi, a former mayor of Sangli, brings in minority representation from western Maharashtra. Naikwadi’s inclusion is seen as part of Pawar’s broader strategy to maintain his secular image and appeal to Muslim voters, a demographic that has largely backed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in recent elections.

Pawar has distanced himself from the more hardline rhetoric of some BJP leaders, emphasising that his party adheres to the principles of social reformers like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Analysts suggest Naikwadi’s appointment is aimed at consolidating Muslim support ahead of the assembly elections.