'They are baffled': Mahayuti presents report card after MVA claims 'no funds available' for Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified the doubts over the sustainability of the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana during a press conference.

Fadnavis, alongwith CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, presented the "report card" of the state government's work in the last 2 years. The press conference of the leaders came a day after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates for Maharashtra assembly elections.

Related Articles

During the press conference, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that no scheme of the state government will suffer due to lack of budgetary allocations. He was replying to a question on the budgetary allocations made for the Mahayuti's flagship scheme.

Fadnavis said that at least 4-5 instalments have been deposited in the accounts of more than 2.5 crore women beneficiaries in the state. "I assure you that all the schemes and promises announced by us will have full support of financial provision and no scheme will lack financial support from our side," he said.

Slamming the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for setting fake narratives, Ajit Pawar said during the press conference that the MVA is baffled at the response to the Mahayuti's schemes for women.

"Report card 2022 is presented in front of you. Today, 2.5 crore women are given instalments of Ladki Bahin Yojana. This has created confusion amid the Opposition which tried to spread rumours about us. We have already made financial allocation for the implementation of Ladki Bahin Yojana for one year," Pawar said.

Under this scheme, the Maharashtra government offers financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to married, divorced and destitute women aged 21-60, with a family income ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. The scheme has been criticised by the opposition, especially Shiv Sena (UBT) as a "token gesture" to sway voters.

Congress veteran and former CM Prithviraj Chavan has indicated the MVA, if voted back to power, would change the scheme to a "rights-based" initiative, ensuring consistent financial support for women.

The Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has defended the scheme as a significant step towards women empowerment, claiming that the MVA did not introduce any similar scheme during its 2.5 years in power.

Voting across 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes is scheduled to happen on November 20.