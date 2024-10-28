Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Fadnavis says...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections in the state from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with BJP and Shiv Sena workers, was also present when Shinde filed his nomination.

After Shinde filed his nomination, Fadnavis said that Thane will back the Mahayuti government. He also expressed confidence that Eknath Shinde will break his own record this time around.

"Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. The CM Eknath Shinde is filing his nomination. He will win the election with record votes, he will break his own record. Thane will be with Mahayuti," Fadnavis told newswire ANI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena workers held a roadshow for show of strength before Shinde filed his nomination.

#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde holds roadshow ahead of filing his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for #MaharashtraElection2024



(Source: Eknath Shinde's social media handle) pic.twitter.com/Gy1vBYdPSq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

This time around, it is a Sena vs Sena battle in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency. From the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe to contest from Shinde's stronghold.

Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Anand Dighe, a stalwart in Maharashtra politics and Eknath Shinde's mentor. Kedar, however, is a novice in politics and is projecting himself as the torchbearer of the late Shiv Sena leader's legacy.

Shinde has represented the assembly constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009. In the 2019 assembly election, Eknath Shinde secured around 1.13 lakh votes and a vote share of 65.36 per cent.

Previously, Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from the Baramati assembly seat. In Baramati, the Deputy CM is faced with a Pawar vs Pawar battle.

Here, Ajit Pawar will face off against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. Yugendra Pawar is contesting on the Pawar family stronghold on an NCP (SP) ticket.

Elections to the 288-seat assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections is October 29.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP secured 105 seats and the undivided Shiv Sena won on 56 seats whereas the Congress could secure only 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63 and the Congress 42.