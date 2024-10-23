scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates

Feedback

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates

Though the final details of the Mahayuti's seat sharing arrangement are not out yet, the Shinde Sena is likely to be the second largest partner with around 78-80 seats in its kitty.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Here's a list of candidates fielded by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Here's a list of candidates fielded by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday late night released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane, from where he has been an MLA since 2009. 

The Shiv Sena renominated almost all those MLAs who backed Eknath Shinde when he revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022. Shinde's right-hand man Deepak Kesarkar has been nominated from Sawantwadi whereas Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has got a ticket from the Ratnagiri Assembly seat. 

Related Articles

Manisha Waikar, wife of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, has been fielded from Jogeshwari East. In the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls, Ravindra Waikar won by a margin of merely 48 votes. 

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shinde Sena candidates

S. No.  Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies Shiv Sena candidates
1.  Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde
2.  Sawantwadi Deepak Kesarkar
3.  Ratnagiri Uday Samant
4.  Jogeshwari East Manisha Waikar
5.  Sakri Manjula Gavit
6.  Chopda Chandrakant Sonawane
7.  Jalgaon Rural  Gulabrao Patil
8.  Erandol Amol Patil
9.  Pachora Kishor Patil
10.  Muktainagar Chandrakant Nimba Patil
11. Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad
12.  Mehkar Sanjay Raimulkar
13. Daryapur Abhijit Adsul
14.  Ramtek Ashish Jaiswal
15.  Bhandara Narendra Bhondekar
16. Kalmanuri Santosh Bangar
17.  Silod Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi
18.  Patan Shambhuraj Desai
19. Digras Sanjay Rathod
20.  Nanded North Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar
21.  Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Central Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal
22.  Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar West Sanjay Pandurag Shirsat
23.  Jalna Arjun Panditrao Khotkar
24. Malegaon Outer Dadaji Bhuse
25. Paithan Vilas Bhumre
26. Vaijapur Ramesh Bomare
27.  Nandgaon Suhas Kande
28.  Ovala-Majiwada Pratap Sarnaik
29. Magathane Prakash Surve
30. Chandivali Dilip Lande
31. Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar
32. Mahim Sada Sarvankar
33. Byculla Yamini Jadhav
34. Alibag Mahendra Dalvi
35. Mahad Bharatshet Gogawale
36. Karjat Mahendra Thorve
37. Umarga Dnyanraj Chougule
38.  Khanapur Suhas Babar
39. Paranda Tanaji Sawant
40. Sangola Shahajibapu Patil
41. Koregaon Mahesh Shinde
42. Dapoli Yogesh Kadam
43. Rajapur Kiran Samant
44. Radhanagari Prakashrao Abitkar
45. Karvir Chandradip Narke

Though the final details of the Mahayuti's seat sharing arrangement are not out yet, the Shinde Sena is likely to be the second largest partner with around 78-80 seats in its kitty. Chief Minister Shinde said on Wednesday morning that the second list of Shiv Sena's candidates will be out soon. 

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23. 

Published on: Oct 23, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement