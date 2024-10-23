Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday late night released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane, from where he has been an MLA since 2009.

The Shiv Sena renominated almost all those MLAs who backed Eknath Shinde when he revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022. Shinde's right-hand man Deepak Kesarkar has been nominated from Sawantwadi whereas Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has got a ticket from the Ratnagiri Assembly seat.

Manisha Waikar, wife of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, has been fielded from Jogeshwari East. In the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls, Ravindra Waikar won by a margin of merely 48 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shinde Sena candidates

S. No. Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies Shiv Sena candidates 1. Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde 2. Sawantwadi Deepak Kesarkar 3. Ratnagiri Uday Samant 4. Jogeshwari East Manisha Waikar 5. Sakri Manjula Gavit 6. Chopda Chandrakant Sonawane 7. Jalgaon Rural Gulabrao Patil 8. Erandol Amol Patil 9. Pachora Kishor Patil 10. Muktainagar Chandrakant Nimba Patil 11. Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad 12. Mehkar Sanjay Raimulkar 13. Daryapur Abhijit Adsul 14. Ramtek Ashish Jaiswal 15. Bhandara Narendra Bhondekar 16. Kalmanuri Santosh Bangar 17. Silod Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi 18. Patan Shambhuraj Desai 19. Digras Sanjay Rathod 20. Nanded North Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar 21. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Central Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal 22. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar West Sanjay Pandurag Shirsat 23. Jalna Arjun Panditrao Khotkar 24. Malegaon Outer Dadaji Bhuse 25. Paithan Vilas Bhumre 26. Vaijapur Ramesh Bomare 27. Nandgaon Suhas Kande 28. Ovala-Majiwada Pratap Sarnaik 29. Magathane Prakash Surve 30. Chandivali Dilip Lande 31. Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar 32. Mahim Sada Sarvankar 33. Byculla Yamini Jadhav 34. Alibag Mahendra Dalvi 35. Mahad Bharatshet Gogawale 36. Karjat Mahendra Thorve 37. Umarga Dnyanraj Chougule 38. Khanapur Suhas Babar 39. Paranda Tanaji Sawant 40. Sangola Shahajibapu Patil 41. Koregaon Mahesh Shinde 42. Dapoli Yogesh Kadam 43. Rajapur Kiran Samant 44. Radhanagari Prakashrao Abitkar 45. Karvir Chandradip Narke

Though the final details of the Mahayuti's seat sharing arrangement are not out yet, the Shinde Sena is likely to be the second largest partner with around 78-80 seats in its kitty. Chief Minister Shinde said on Wednesday morning that the second list of Shiv Sena's candidates will be out soon.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.