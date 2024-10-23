Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday late night released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane, from where he has been an MLA since 2009.
The Shiv Sena renominated almost all those MLAs who backed Eknath Shinde when he revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2022. Shinde's right-hand man Deepak Kesarkar has been nominated from Sawantwadi whereas Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has got a ticket from the Ratnagiri Assembly seat.
Manisha Waikar, wife of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, has been fielded from Jogeshwari East. In the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls, Ravindra Waikar won by a margin of merely 48 votes.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of Shinde Sena candidates
|S. No.
|Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies
|Shiv Sena candidates
|1.
|Kopri-Pachpakhadi
|Eknath Shinde
|2.
|Sawantwadi
|Deepak Kesarkar
|3.
|Ratnagiri
|Uday Samant
|4.
|Jogeshwari East
|Manisha Waikar
|5.
|Sakri
|Manjula Gavit
|6.
|Chopda
|Chandrakant Sonawane
|7.
|Jalgaon Rural
|Gulabrao Patil
|8.
|Erandol
|Amol Patil
|9.
|Pachora
|Kishor Patil
|10.
|Muktainagar
|Chandrakant Nimba Patil
|11.
|Buldhana
|Sanjay Gaikwad
|12.
|Mehkar
|Sanjay Raimulkar
|13.
|Daryapur
|Abhijit Adsul
|14.
|Ramtek
|Ashish Jaiswal
|15.
|Bhandara
|Narendra Bhondekar
|16.
|Kalmanuri
|Santosh Bangar
|17.
|Silod
|Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi
|18.
|Patan
|Shambhuraj Desai
|19.
|Digras
|Sanjay Rathod
|20.
|Nanded North
|Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar
|21.
|Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Central
|Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal
|22.
|Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar West
|Sanjay Pandurag Shirsat
|23.
|Jalna
|Arjun Panditrao Khotkar
|24.
|Malegaon Outer
|Dadaji Bhuse
|25.
|Paithan
|Vilas Bhumre
|26.
|Vaijapur
|Ramesh Bomare
|27.
|Nandgaon
|Suhas Kande
|28.
|Ovala-Majiwada
|Pratap Sarnaik
|29.
|Magathane
|Prakash Surve
|30.
|Chandivali
|Dilip Lande
|31.
|Kurla
|Mangesh Kudalkar
|32.
|Mahim
|Sada Sarvankar
|33.
|Byculla
|Yamini Jadhav
|34.
|Alibag
|Mahendra Dalvi
|35.
|Mahad
|Bharatshet Gogawale
|36.
|Karjat
|Mahendra Thorve
|37.
|Umarga
|Dnyanraj Chougule
|38.
|Khanapur
|Suhas Babar
|39.
|Paranda
|Tanaji Sawant
|40.
|Sangola
|Shahajibapu Patil
|41.
|Koregaon
|Mahesh Shinde
|42.
|Dapoli
|Yogesh Kadam
|43.
|Rajapur
|Kiran Samant
|44.
|Radhanagari
|Prakashrao Abitkar
|45.
|Karvir
|Chandradip Narke
Though the final details of the Mahayuti's seat sharing arrangement are not out yet, the Shinde Sena is likely to be the second largest partner with around 78-80 seats in its kitty. Chief Minister Shinde said on Wednesday morning that the second list of Shiv Sena's candidates will be out soon.
Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.
