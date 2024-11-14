Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: From love jihad to vote jihad, Hindutva becomes core plank for BJP's campaign

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, the BJP has made a strategic shift, ramping up its Hindutva messaging to consolidate the Hindu vote. Phrases like “Katenge toh batenge” (“Divided, we perish”) and the softer “Ek hain toh safe hain” (“United, we’re safe”) have become campaign mantras. These slogans, intended to evoke unity among Hindu voters, also signal an intensified focus on religious identity — a focus further underscored by the inclusion of a proposed anti-conversion law in the BJP’s manifesto.

Related Articles

The move, however, has stirred tensions within its coalition, especially with ally NCP, which appears uncomfortable with the overt Hindutva agenda. Nonetheless, the BJP is persisting with an election narrative that aligns minority voting patterns with “vote jihad,” in essence portraying these as existential threats to Hindu interests.

Article 370 and “Vote Jihad”: Rekindling Controversial Issues

In recent days, BJP leaders have found fresh angles to stoke issues around Article 370, a matter they consider a potent reminder of the Congress’s perceived softness on nationalism. Recalling the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status in 2019, BJP leaders are drawing stark contrasts with the Congress, a tactic that aims to rally Hindu votes by positioning BJP as the guardian of national integrity.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in with fiery rhetoric, invoking the legacy of Aurangzeb and promising to “capture Pakistan,” a message clearly aimed at the AIMIM. While Fadnavis is generally known for his measured tone, this escalation reflects a broader BJP shift towards invoking historical grievances and targeting the opposition’s alleged alliances with controversial pre-Independence figures like the Razakars.

The Rise of the Sakal Hindu Samaj and “Love Jihad” Rallies

Beyond policy proposals, BJP-backed organizations like Sakal Hindu Samaj have held “anti-love jihad” rallies across Maharashtra. These gatherings aim to address what BJP leaders call “land jihad” and “vote jihad,” terms that push a divisive narrative against minority groups. As elections approach, the narrative has further evolved, with leaders like Fadnavis framing these issues as part of a larger “dharma yuddha” or “religious war.” This rhetoric seeks to create a perceived ideological battleground where Hindu unity is essential for Maharashtra’s security and prosperity.

Navigating the Maratha-Muslim Consolidation and Caste Politics

The BJP’s Hindutva tilt also stems from a need to counter the potential Maratha-Muslim consolidation behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. With rural Maharashtra’s farmers disillusioned by falling crop prices and farm distress, the BJP’s pivot to Hindutva issues reflects its difficulty in addressing economic grievances. A senior BJP leader, speaking anonymously, acknowledged that welfare schemes meant to appease farmers have been less successful than anticipated. Hindutva, it seems, has become a fallback strategy in the absence of effective economic solutions.

Furthermore, the Lok Sabha results serve as a stark reminder of the BJP’s vulnerabilities. With only nine seats secured in Maharashtra, a significant drop from the 23 seats won in 2019, BJP strategists have determined that relying solely on economic policies or caste-based politics may not be enough. Instead, they aim to consolidate Hindu votes, particularly in constituencies where Muslim populations are substantial, believing that a religious identity-focused appeal might bridge gaps left by discontent over agricultural policy or caste representation.

Rallying the Base with Familiar Faces: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Appearance

Adding another layer to the campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been brought in to bolster BJP’s Hindutva push. Adityanath, known for his outspoken Hindutva stance, represents a clear attempt to appeal to Maharashtra’s significant North Indian migrant population. His endorsement of slogans like “Katenge toh batenge” reinforces BJP’s call for a unified Hindu front, a message that BJP hopes will resonate deeply in areas with mixed demographics.

Local Concerns Meet National Ideology: The Waqf Land Debate

BJP leaders have further raised the issue of waqf land, alleging that under a Congress-led government, farmers could see their lands encroached upon by the waqf board. While opposition leaders like Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat have dismissed these claims as alarmist, the BJP appears determined to cast itself as the sole defender of Hindu farmers’ rights.

For many voters, the BJP’s stance on Hindutva holds a potent appeal, even when other issues like agricultural mismanagement loom large. Ramesh Shelke, a farmer from Nagpur district, criticises the BJP’s handling of agricultural issues but adds, “At least they’re committed to the Hindutva agenda.” His sentiment, shared by other Hindu voters across Maharashtra, reveals BJP’s hope that religious alignment might overshadow local grievances.

NCP’s Delicate Dance with Hindutva

While the BJP doubles down on its ideological stance, ally NCP appears wary of alienating its core voters by aligning too closely with the Hindutva agenda. NCP leader Ajit Pawar has urged caution, emphasising Maharashtra’s progressive heritage. But for BJP, the stakes are high, and the Hindutva message is likely to remain a central pillar of its electoral strategy, despite any discord with its allies.

With slogans that invoke unity and rallying cries against perceived threats, the BJP’s campaign in Maharashtra is shaping into a calculated gamble. By tapping into religious identity politics and positioning itself as a staunch defender of Hindu values, the party hopes to secure its voter base amidst a turbulent political landscape.