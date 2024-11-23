Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut alleges conspiracy amidst Mahayuti winning trends

Sanjay Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed on Saturday that the recent assembly election results indicate a "big conspiracy," casting doubt on the perceived landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti combine. Speaking to reporters, Raut argued that the results do not truly reflect the people's mandate, highlighting widespread discontent with the current government.

"I see a big conspiracy in this... This is not the mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers," Raut stated, emphasizing a disconnect between the electoral outcomes and the ground realities of voter sentiment. He expressed scepticism about the integrity of the election, suggesting that financial influences played a significant role. "How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, secure victory?" the Rajya Sabha MP questioned.

As the counting progresses, the Mahayuti alliance appears poised to retain control of the state, reportedly leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is struggling, with candidates leading in only 47 seats.

The ruling coalition includes the BJP, which contested 149 seats, the Shiv Sena, which fielded 81 candidates, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which contested in 59 constituencies. Meanwhile, the MVA's lineup included 101 Congress candidates, 95 from Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 from NCP (SP).

Now as the counting progresses, the BJP-led Mahayuti is heading towards a thumping victory in Maharashtra as the alliance is set to win around 218 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading on 54 votes.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emerged as the star of the show as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti moved towards registering a thumping victory in the Assembly elections 2024.

While there is no confirmation on the next CM face from the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), Fadnavis’s name is at the top of the list in the speculation.

Fadnavis is comfortably set for victory in Nagpur South West, while Eknath Shinde holds command in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

As the counting continues, BJP is seen leading in 124 of the 149 seats it contested which translates to an astounding strike rate of 83%.