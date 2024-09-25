'BJP will contest...': NCP's Ajit Pawar reveals seat-sharing formula for Mahayuti

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday shared a seat-sharing formula for the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024, Ajit Pawar, whose NCP is a constituent of the ruling alliance which also has BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, suggested that all three parties will be contesting the seats they had won in the last assembly elections.

Pawar said that the BJP had won 105 seats in 2019, so it will contest these seats. Taken together, he added, the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP won nearly 200 seats - so they will retain those seats. So now, the negotiations will happen for 288 seats, the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier this month, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena reportedly requested 107 of 288 seats for the assembly elections in Maharashtra. He reportedly submitted a detailed proposal to the BJP high command. As per reports, Shinde wants a direct contest with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. He has sought the maximum number of seats in Mumbai, Thane, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The BJP is also in favor of a direct fight between the Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena. There is a possibility that the BJP may even exchange a few seats with Shinde's Shiv Sena to facilitate this head-to-head competition. The BJP, which wants to contest 160 seats, may have to settle with 140-150 seats.

The Shinde Sena may be the second biggest benefactor as the party is likely to fight 80 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP may fight around 55 seats and three seats have been set aside for smaller allies. In July this year, Pawar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded 80–90 seats for the NCP.