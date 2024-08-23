'Withdraw cases against protestors, else...': Uddhav's ultimatum to Mahayuti govt ahead of Maharashtra Bandh

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday issued an ultimatum to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government. Thackeray asked the Mahayuti government to withdraw the cases registered against those protesting the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur.

Badlapur came to a standstill on Tuesday after protestors blocked railway tracks and stormed the school building, where the alleged sexual abuse took place. The protestors not only ransacked the school building but also hurled stones at police personnel.

"The government should withdraw the cases registered against the people protesting in Badlapur, else we will have to take to the streets," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said in a video message. He also said that people have started to believe that girls are not safe in schools.

His comments came a day before the Maharashtra Bandh called by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to protest against the Badlapur incident. MVA allies -- Sena (UBT), NCP (SCP), and Congress -- are supporting the statewide bandh on August 24.

Thackeray, also the former Maharashtra CM, further said that not only MVA but citizens shall also participate in tomorrow's statewide shutdown. "Bus and train services should also be shut during tomorrow's bandh. You may belong to any religion or caste, but make this bandh successful for the protection of your daughters and sisters," he said emphatically.

Not only Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested that the home department should be alert to keep a check on crimes against young girls and women. Referring to the Badlapur incident, Pawar Sr said that many more similar crimes were reported from across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, there is no official notification regarding the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday. Buses, metro services, hospitals and OPDs are expected to function as usual.

On August 17, the state police has arrested an attendant for sexually abusing 2 kindergarten girl students at a school in Badlapur. He abused the girls in the toilet of the school, as per the complaint in the case.