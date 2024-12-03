Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Suspense ends! Eknath Shinde to take oath as Deputy CM

Eknath Shinde has finally relented to serve as the Deputy chief minister in the incoming Mahayuti government. He will take oath as the Deputy CM along with Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

Devendra Fadnavis is poised to return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India Today reported citing sources. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent NDA leaders are expected to attend the ceremony. After the oath taking ceremony, the cabinet portfolios and berths will be finalised for the three Mahayuti allies -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get 21-22 portfolios whereas the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is likely to get 9-10 cabinet berths. The Shiv Sena had sought 16 portfolios but is likely to get 12, sources added.

The BJP is likely to retain Home and Revenue portfolios as well as Speaker and Chairman of Legislative Council. The NCP, on the other hand, is likely to retain the Finance portfolio as well as get the Deputy Speaker position.

The Shiv Sena is asking for the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council as they already have the Chairman of Legislative Council. Shiv Sena is likely to get the Urban Development portfolio.

Eknath Shinde will lead the discussions on finalising cabinet portfolios in the coming days. Shinde is undergoing medical tests at Thane's Jupiter Hospital due to persistent fever and throat ache.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, as per NCP MP Sunil Tatkare. He was responding to a query about reports that Pawar sought a meeting with Shah but was put on "waiting list".

The BJP legislative party will be held at 10 am on Wednesday to elect its legislature party leader. The BJP will also likely announce the official chief ministerial candidate after this meeting.

The Mahayuti won a 230 of the total 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from Sahil Joshi, Aishwarya Paliwal)