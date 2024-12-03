Maharashtra: As Mahayuti deadlock enters day 10, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde rushed to Jupiter Hospital

Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde is still unwell and was rushed to Thane's Jupiter Hospital. Shinde is down with fever and throat infection and is suffering from weakness due to it since he returned from Delhi.

Despite being on saline for the last 2-3 days, Shinde is not feeling well. At the Jupiter Hospital, the CM will undergo CT scan and other tests to find out hthe reason behind his health problems, India Today reported.

Meetings scheduled for today at Shinde's official residence Varsha will either be postponed or conducted via video conferencing post afternoon. At Varsha, he has a meeting scheduled to review the preparations of the swearing-in ceremony on December 5 and Mahaparinirvan din on December 6.

A meeting of the Mahayuti leaders was also scheduled today at 3 pm but that might have to be rescheduled. No meeting has taken place between Shinde and Ajit Pawar over government formation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has declared that its legislative party meeting in Maharashtra will take place at 10 am tomorrow. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani will arrive today evening for the meeting.

The development comes as the deadlock around Maharashtra government formation enters day 10.

On Monday, BJP leader and Devendra Fadnavis' confidante Girish Mahajan met Shinde at his residence in Thane. After his meeting with the caretaker CM, Mahajan said that Eknath Shinde will attend Maharashtra CM's oath-taking ceremony on December 5.

Mahajan had previously mentioned that issues concerning cabinet berths and portfolio allocations will be ironed out by senior Mahayuti members. Shinde had cancelled all meetings and public engagements on Monday due to his health.

In the assembly polls 2024, the Mahayuti bagged a thumping majority of 230 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP won 132 seats whereas the Shiv Sena and the NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats. The halfway mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145.

(With inputs from Abhijit Karande)