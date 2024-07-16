Maharashtra: Doctor's certificate declared trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar 'medically fit' in 2007 for MBBS course

A medical certificate submitted by controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar in 2007 to secure admission in a private medical college in Pune declared her "medically fit". Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, was in the news for alleged misuse of power and lying about the OBC as well as disability quota for getting into the UPSC services.

The certificate, accessed by India Today, further said that she did not have any major visual or auditory disability. She submitted this certificate to the Kashibai Navle Medical College while taking admission for MBBS in 2007.

The certificate said: "She has not given any personal history of any disease incapacitating her to undergo the professional course. Also, on clinical examination, it has been found that she is medically fit to undergo the course."

Kashibai Navle Medical College director Dr Arvind Bhore said that there was no mention of any disability, whether physical or mental, in the fitness certificate. He told a Marathi TV channel that Puja Khedkar submitted a certificate indicating that she belongs to the Nomadic Tribes (NT) category and is from the Vanjari community.

He added that she submitted a caste certificate and an OBC non-creamy layer certificate. In her affidavit to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Khedkar claimed to be visually impaired.

She missed 6 medical tests to verify her disability in 2022. She, however, later submitted an MRI report from a private medical centre, which was accepted in 2023 after an 8-month delay.

Puja Khedkar came under media scrutiny when she was transferred from Pune to Washim for making inappropriate demands. She allegedly demanded special privileges including separate office with attached bathroom, VIP hall located next to the mining department as her cabin, and an official residence.

The probationary officer was told that she was not entitled to these facilities during her probation period and accommodation will be given to her. Moreover, she put up a red and blue beacon light on her private Audi car and a 'Maharashtra government' board along with a VIP number plate on her car.

The Centre has also constituted a one-member panel to look into the matter.

(With inputs from Omkar Wable)