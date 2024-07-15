'I've achieved everything through hard work': After Puja Khedkar, ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh faces heat over disability claim

Amid the controversy surrounding trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's alleged fake disability certificates, a new case has emerged involving former bureaucrat Abhishek Singh, whose gym and dance videos have gone viral, raising questions about his claim of a locomotor disability.

The row over Khedkar has ignited scrutiny over the selection process for bureaucrats under disability criteria. Singh is a 2011 batch IAS officer who left services to pursue a career in acting.

Singh, who availed disability concessions during the UPSC selection, is under fire as social media users demand greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

A user, @AdityaGoswami_, shared a video of Singh lifting weights in the gym, captioning it, "2010 batch IAS Abhishek Singh misused the PwD quota by claiming a locomotor disability. Clearly, he’s not suffering from any such disability."

2010 batch IAS Abhishek Singh misused PwD quota by claiming that he has Locomotor Disability (disability of bones, joints or muscles due to which movement of the limbs becomes difficult).



But, it can be clearly seen that he’s not suffering from any such disability. pic.twitter.com/6OfKorsXSs — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) July 12, 2024

In response to the backlash, Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend himself, attributing the criticism to his support for reservations.

"Though criticism doesn’t affect me, I'm addressing it this time because my supporters urged me to. Ever since I backed reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me, questioning my caste and job. I've achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," Singh asserted.

Highlighting his social initiatives such United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement, Singh emphasized that his efforts were independent of government support. "I believe reservation in government jobs should reflect the population, and I will advocate for that. If you believe in your talent, pursue excellence in business, sports, or acting—fields where there is no reservation," he added, underscoring his reliance on talent, confidence, and courage.

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Khedkar's earlier controversies, including using a siren on her private Audi and demanding privileges beyond her rank, pale in comparison to the current allegations.

She reportedly claimed visual and mental impairments in her affidavit to the UPSC but avoided mandatory medical verification. In response, the Centre has initiated a one-member committee to investigate the claims against Khedkar. If found guilty, she may face dismissal and potential criminal charges for hiding facts and misrepresentation.