'Amit Shah was there, Gautam Adani was there...': Ajit Pawar's Adani bombshell creates political furore in poll-bound Maharashtra

In a development likely to intensify opposition allegations of industrialist Gautam Adani’s influence within the Modi government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has claimed that Adani was present during key discussions about government formation involving top BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders “five years ago.”

Ajit Pawar, while discussing his brief 2019 “rebellion” when he aligned with the BJP before returning to the NCP fold, disclosed in an interview with The News Minute and Newslaundry: “Everyone knows where the meeting took place… all were present. Let me clarify. Amit Shah was there, Gautam Adani was there, Praful Patel was there, Devendra Fadnavis was there, Ajit Pawar was there, and even Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) was there.”

Related Articles

Ajit Pawar further underscored that his actions were taken with full knowledge and consent of Sharad Pawar, asserting that as a loyal party worker, he acted in accordance with his leader’s directions.

And when asked as to why Sharad Pawar did not go ahead with Ajit's rebellion, the latter replied cryptically: "Only Sharad Pawar knows what Sharad Pawar wants."

This disclosure has now resulted in a political storm in the poll-bound state. Reacting swiftly to Ajit Pawar's comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X, writing: “A senior minister reveals that Gautam Adani attended meetings to help the BJP form a government in Maharashtra by orchestrating unusual alliances. This raises critical questions: Is he a BJP-appointed negotiator? Has he been tasked with arranging alliances? Why is a businessman so closely involved in BJP’s pursuit of power in Maharashtra?” Chaturvedi’s Shiv Sena (UBT) faction remains aligned with Sharad Pawar’s NCP group.

When questioned about the alleged meeting, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule stated, “I have no knowledge whatsoever of such a meeting or the attendees Ajit mentioned in his interview.”

The Congress, which has consistently criticized Adani’s perceived proximity to the Modi administration, refrained from commenting on Ajit’s remarks, reportedly to avoid straining ties with Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Adani Group declined to respond to the matter.

The BJP also withheld an official response; however, a party insider disputed Ajit’s timeline, noting, “Ajit claims the meeting was five years ago, but it actually happened in 2017.” At that time, Maharashtra had a BJP-Shiv Sena (then unified) government, and the BJP was also in power at the Centre.

Ajit’s claims reference a tumultuous period in 2019 when the BJP and Shiv Sena had parted ways after the Maharashtra Assembly election over the issue of the chief minister’s post. Amid this political uncertainty, Ajit, representing the NCP, aligned with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, offering the BJP his support.

In a dramatic turn of events, an early-morning swearing-in ceremony saw Ajit appointed Deputy Chief Minister and Fadnavis Chief Minister. Yet within 80 hours, the alliance dissolved, with Ajit returning to the NCP and Sharad Pawar.