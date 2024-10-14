Maharashtra elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to review Congress' preparedness after Haryana shocker

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called a review meeting on the poll preparedness of the Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to be present in the meeting, India Today reported.

Gandhi is also expected to meet Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and other state leaders including former CM Prithviraj Chavan, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad and Ramesh Chennithala.

The meeting will be held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi at 10 am today. The meeting comes days after the Congress suffered a shock defeat in Haryana.

The grand old party could not benefit from a decade-long anti-incumbency against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northern state. In Haryana assembly elections, the BJP bucked anti-incumbency and secured 48 seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, was the second largest party in the state with 37 seats, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi-Sampla Kiloi seat and former Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat.

Not only this, the meeting also holds significance as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members are demanding to contest on more seats in the state. Shiv Sena (UBT), a key MVA member, had also questioned the Congress over its loss in Haryana and asked the party to introspect over what went wrong.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the MVA allies have reached an agreement on 210 out of the total 288 assembly seats in the state. He said that they will declare the list of candidates soon.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Elections to the state assembly are likely to be held in November this year.

(With inputs from Rahul Gautam)