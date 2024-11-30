Maharashtra Elections: New govt to be formed on December 5, says state BJP chief

The new government of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra will be established on December 5, with Devendra Fadnavis as the leading candidate for the chief minister’s position, according to a state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Oath-taking ceremony of the Maha-Yuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai."

In the state assembly elections held on November 20, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), successfully retained power, securing a total of 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41.

However, despite the election results being announced on November 23, no official decision has been made regarding the chief minister. Following the results, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar met with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah on November 28 to finalise a power-sharing agreement for the new government.

A key Mahayuti meeting scheduled for November 29 was postponed with a new meeting expected to take place on November 30, as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde traveled to his native village in Satara district, causing a delay in the formation process.

Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader who has previously served as chief minister twice and as deputy chief minister, is the front-runner for the position, the leader added. However, there is no update yet on when the BJP legislature party will meet to elect its new leader.

Shinde has expressed his full support for BJP leadership's decision in choosing the next CM, making it clear that he will not stand in the way of the process. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has already endorsed Fadnavis for the chief minister’s role.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat emphasised that the party must retain control over the crucial home department in the upcoming government. He also claimed that efforts were being made to sideline caretaker CM Eknath Shinde.

Shirsat highlighted Shinde’s positive image and the significant initiatives he had introduced during his tenure, stating that Shinde would have made even greater contributions had he been allowed to serve as chief minister for an additional two and a half years.

“The home department should belong to the party (Shiv Sena). Traditionally, the deputy chief minister holds this position, and it would not be appropriate for the chief minister to oversee the home department,” said Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad West.

Devendra Fadnavis currently holds the home portfolio in the outgoing government.

Shinde’s “common man” image as chief minister has gained widespread acceptance, and despite being criticized with terms like “gaddar” (traitor), he has solidified his position after the state elections, according to Shirsat.

“This has benefited the entire Mahayuti. Shinde led the largest number of rallies, and looking at his efforts, he would have made even more significant contributions to the state had he served for another two and a half years,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)