Navneet Rana's husband makes big claim: 'Uddhav Thackeray to join NDA within 20 days'

Sitting Amravati MP Navneet Rana's husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana has made a huge claim about Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray a day ahead of the Lok Sabha Election results 2024. Rana said in a recent interaction that Thackeray is expected to join the Modi government at the Centre around 20 days after the swearing-in ceremony takes place.

Related Articles

"Uddhav Thackeray is set to join PM Modi's government within 20 days after the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA," Rana told News18 in an interview.

He further said that previously, he predicted the exits of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accurately. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said a window is always open for the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief as he is Balasaheb Thackeray's son.

He predicted that Uddhav will use this "window" for sure to join the BJP. In May, PM Modi urged Thackeray and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"But instead of dying by merging with the Congress, come to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde," the PM said. Modi also said that he can never forget late Balasaheb Thackeray's love and affection towards him. The Prime Minister added he will always be grateful to the firebrand Shiv Sena founder and can never speak against him.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024

As per the Axis My India exit poll, the ruling Mahayuti is likely to win 28-32 seats whereas the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to win 16-20 seats. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll, on the other hand, predicted the NDA could win 34-41 seats whereas INDIA alliance could get 9-16 seats in the state. ABP-CVoter exit poll said the contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance is a tight one. As per this exit poll, the NDA could win between 22 and 26 seats whereas INDIA is likely to secure 23-25 seats.