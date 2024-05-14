Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5: Voting in Mumbai North, Kalyan, Mumbai North Central, 11 other seats on May 20

After fourth phase, Maharashtra is set to go on polls for its fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. The constituencies that will be part of the ongoing election in fifth phase include- Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South.

The key constituencies that will be in focus in Maharashtra in fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections include--Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Kalyan.

In Mumbai North, Union minister Piyush Goyal will make his debut from this constituency and he will be up against actor-politician Bhushan Patil. In the 2019, BJP's Gopal C. Shetty defeated former actor-politician Urmila Matondkar by over 4.65 lakh votes.

When it comes to Mumbai North Central, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, responsible for Ajmal Kasab's execution is standing from this seat for the first time and he will be pitted against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Gaikwad. In 2019, BJP's Poonam Mahajan defeated Congress' Priya Dutt by a margin of more than 1.30 lakh votes.

In Kalyan, there will be a fight between both the Shiv Senas. The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has appointed his son Dr Shrikant Shinde to take on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Shrikant Shinde won by a margin of more than 3.44 lakh votes.