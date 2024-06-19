After Rajya Sabha snub, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to quit Ajit Pawar-led NCP: Sources

Days after Rajya Sabha snub, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal met a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader last week. The meeting comes amid reports that Bhujbal was upset with the leadership of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after the Lok Sabha debacle.

Some media reports also suggested that the senior NCP leader was upset because Ajit Pawar nominated his wife Sunetra Pawar for the Rajya Sabha. Bhujbal, also considered an OBC face in state politics, was eyeing a Rajya Sabha berth and eventually a ministry in the Central government, India Today reported citing sources.

Sunetra Pawar, is set to be elected unopposed to the Upper House, lost to her sister-in-law and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule in Baramati. As per the Election Commission data, Sule won the seat by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Last week, she filed her nomination papers in Mumbai as the party's candidate for a Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

While Bhujbal is looking at different options after his supporters mounted pressure, he has refuted any claims of him being unhappy in the NCP. He also called a meeting of the Samta Parishad, an OBC front, on Monday in Mumbai.

Bhujbal-Shiv Sena (UBT) discussions

Moreover, initial talks are being held between Bhujbal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on his induction into the party and accommodating him after taking his seniority into consideration. He has also sought over Yeola and Nandgaon assembly constituencies for himself.

Previously, Shiv Sena (UBT) had identified local leader Kunal Darade as a likely candidate against Bhujbal from Yeola constituency. Furthermore, Bhujbal has reportedly asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) to field his nephew Sameer Bhujbal against Shinde Sena's sitting MLA Suhas Kande, sources added.

Sanjay Raut's reaction

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said such things are not discussed in public and it needs to remain inside four walls. He added no one who has left Shiv Sena has been happy or restful.

Raut also mentioned that had Bhujbal been in the Shiv Sena, he would have had a 'Tilak' of being the CM by now. He also jabbed Narayan Rane and sitting CM Eknath Shinde, calling them restless souls.

No NCP minister at the Centre

The NCP, which is also an ally in the Mahayuti government, has no representation in the new NDA government at the Centre which was sworn in early this month. The party had rejected the BJP's minister of state with independent charge offer for senior leader Praful Patel.

(With inputs from Ritvick Arun Bhalekar)