Amid uncertainty over OBC reservation in Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal bats for country-wide caste census

Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on Monday said at a meeting of the leaders of Samta Parishad that a nationwide caste-census should be conducted that will benefit the other backward classes (OBCs). He said that the OBCs are not getting funds from the Central government like the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

After the meeting, Bhujbal said that since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, the NCP is going to demand that a caste-based census is conducted to shed light on the various issues faced by OBCs.

"We will not only understand the population but also the situation of OBCs. Therefore, the funds from the central government, which are now available only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will be available to OBCs. But for that, a census should be done," Bhujbal said after the meeting.

He further noted that a state-wide census would not be beneficial. Bhujbal mentioned that by conducting a state-wide census, the government would only be able to get information about the OBCs but not central funds. He also commented on the ongoing hunger strike by OBC leaders.

Two OBC leaders, Prof Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, are on a hunger strike in the Jalna district against the dilution of their quota due to the recently drafted Maratha reservation.

They are seeking assurance from the government that their OBC quota remains intact. Despite appeals from the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, the activists have refused to end their hunger strike.

Moreover, activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said on Monday that OBC leaders should focus on seeking reservation for the Dhangar community under the ST category instead of criticising the demand for Maratha reservation.

Speaking to reporters outside a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is undergoing treatment, Jarange said, "The OBC leaders are not our enemies. I have not spoken anything against them."

He added, "Instead of criticising and talking about the Maratha quota, they should spend their energy to get reservation for the Dhangar community under the ST category. The Maratha community will also stand firmly with them."

He also said that instead of giving importance to political representation, the focus should be on education. "Instead of discussing who will win and who will lose, they should work and see how the children of their Dhangar community will get educated. Today, they have to graze the cattle and work in farms," he said.

Furthermore, he said that when OBC leaders say their political existence will end, it means the career of only 5-10 persons will end.