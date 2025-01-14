After Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar hints at going solo for BMC polls: 'INDIA alliance only for national elections'

In another setback to the INDIA bloc, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hinted that the regional party may contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls alone. Pawar told reporters in Mumbai that the alliance was formed only with national elections in mind.

He further said that there were no discussions about state or local body elections. "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only for national-level elections," Pawar Sr said.

The veteran further said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would meet soon to take a call on fighting the civic polls together or alone. "In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone."

Not just this, he also snubbed the grand old Congress party and voiced his support for Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi polls.

NCP (SP) supremo's statement comes days after Shiv Sena (UBT)'s assertion that it will fight municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats alone.

Spilling the beans on Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said: "In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest on our strength."

He added that the Congress could not even appoint a convenor for the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra. "It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting."

Furthermore, Raut attacked senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for blaming allies after the loss in Maharashtra assembly election. He mentioned that after the Lok Sabha elections, not a single meeting of the INDIA bloc was held.

In the assembly elections, the MVA was trounced to only 46 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16, and the NCP(SP) bagged 10 seats, respectively.