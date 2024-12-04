Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony: Who’s set to get what; cabinet allocation breakdown

Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony: As the dust settles, preparations are in full-swing for the swearing-in ceremony on December 5 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Meanwhile, reports have revealed that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met likely Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis for the first time since the standoff on the formation of the government began.

As per reports, Eknath Shinde has agreed to serve as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Mahayuti government following hectic negotiations of the power-sharing formula in the state. This comes after reports revealed that Shinde was reluctant to accept the role of the deputy under Fadnavis.

MAHARASHTRA GOVT: WHO GETS WHAT

With Shinde agreeing to take up the Deputy Chief Minister post, Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shinde and Fadnavis would be sworn-in along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, in what is touted to be a high-profile oath-taking ceremony.

Cabinet positions and portfolios among the three Mahayuti alliance partners, including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, are expected to follow the oath taking.

BJP is likely to keep key portfolios such as Home and Revenue among the 21-22 ministries it is expected to secure. It is also expected to retain the Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman positions.

Shiv Sena that requested for 16 ministries is expected to secure 12 ministries including Urban Development. It is also aiming to bag the Legislative Council Chairman position, as well as the Deputy Chairman post that it already holds.

NCP is expected to get 9-10 ministries, including Finance and Deputy Speaker.

MAHARASHTRA SWEARING-IN CEREMONY PREPARATIONS

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in event on December 5, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around 2,000 VVIPs, and approximately 40,000 supporters.

BJP leader Prasad Lad announced the swearing-in ceremony would be a grand event with nearly 42,000 attendees. Lad mentioned that PM Modi, several Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers would attend, with the event being broadcast live across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 40,000 BJP supporters and 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions.

The BJP secured 132 of the 288 seats in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, marking its best performance in the state.