Maharashtra weather update: Mumbai likely to witness monsoon by June 9-10, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that monsoon is likely to arrive in Mumbai by June 9-10. Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on June 6 by entering from the southern Konkan region.

"The monsoon rains arrived in Maharashtra on June 6 by entering from the southern Konkan region and it will advance up to Ratnagiri and Solapur by the morning of the day," Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai told news agency ANI.

Heavy pre-monsoon rains on Wednesday morning lashed parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Chembur, Kandiwali, Goregaon, Borivali, etc. The Dadar and Kandiwali areas of Mumbai received around 4 millimetres of rainfall whereas heavy rains also caused waterlogging in areas like parts of Chembur and Matunga's Gandhi Market.

Moreover, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana as well as remaining parts of Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh also saw the onset of Southwest Monsoon, as per the weather office.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; most parts of Karnataka; some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh; most parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The Met Department bulletin also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 11.

Similar weather conditions were also predicted over Konkan & Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka during the next 5 days. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand till June 10.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely over isolated parts of Odisha and Bihar on June 7 and in West Bengal till June 10.