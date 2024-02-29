'Main apne aap ko thopna nahi chahta': Congress veteran Kamal Nath address BJP switch rumours

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he would not impose himself on party workers and is ready to step down if they so desire after dismissing rumours of switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During a meeting in Chhindwara, he expressed his readiness to leave if the party workers wished so. He added that he had been getting the workers' love and trust for many years.

"Kamal Nath ko agar aap vida karna chahte hain, yeh to aapki marzi hain. Main vida hone ke liye taiyyar hoon. Main apne aap ko thopna nahi chahta (If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself)," the Congress strongman told party workers in Chhindwara.

The Congress politician dismissed speculations of him joining the BJP as "media creation". "You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me. You should refute this news," he said on Tuesday.

Media reports suggested that Kamal Nath is contemplating to switch to the BJP as the Congress leadership denied him a Rajya Sabha ticket. These reports further said the grand old party believes it "bent backward to please" Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, who represents Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha, is set to run for the seat again. Kamal Nath also addressed the BJP's claims over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, stating that the temple belongs to everyone and is built with public funds.

"Does the BJP own the Ram temple? It belongs to all, including me. The temple is constructed with public money. The Supreme Court gave a verdict and since they (BJP) are in power, they constructed the temple," he said. He reiterated his religious beliefs and spoke of a large Hanuman temple he built in Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath was replaced as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief after the grand old party got a humiliating defeat in last year's assembly polls. The BJP retained power in the state as it won 163 seats in the 230-member House whereas the Congress was a distant second with only 66 seats.