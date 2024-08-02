'Main yahan naukri karne nahi aaya': Yogi defends 'bulldozer policy' amid rumblings within UP BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday defended the 'bulldozer policy' of the state government. He said that he took the responsibility of running Uttar Pradesh "not to do a mere job" but to ensure that those who are guilty should bear the consequences of their actions.

Related Articles

CM Yogi's stern message comes amid rumblings within the Uttar Pradesh BJP, triggered due to the saffron party's disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections. He was also replying to UP minister Sanjay Nishad's claim that 'misuse of bulldozer' led to the BJP's loss in the northern state.

Furthermore, he also said that this is not a fight for prestige and that he gets more respect in his mutt. "This is not a fight for prestige. I get more prestige than this in my mutt," Yogi said. He also said that the 'bulldozer' policy is not in place to trouble innocent people.

"It is for those criminals who play with the trust of the youth of the state, play with the security of traders and daughters of the state, spread anarchy and make common people's life miserable," he said.

In a veiled message to BJP leaders who are against him, Adityanath asserted that the government will continue and will run with strength. "Sarkar chalegi, majbooti ke sath chalegi," Yogi Adityanath said. Not only did Yogi take his detractors within the BJP to task, he also took the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to the cleaners.

Yogi accused them of misleading the voters during the Lok Sabha polls with slogans like 'khata-khat' and not fulfilling the promise of Rs 1 lakh to every woman. "Not khata-khat, they will be wiped out in 2027 Assembly polls," CM Yogi said.

He also accused the INDIA bloc partners of spreading lies that if Narendra Modi comes to power for the third time, the Consittution and reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs will be jeopardised.

"Modi ji is there for 10 years. He has given respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Congress, which defeated Ambedkar, has been successful in fooling the public that reservation would be finished," Yogi said.

Furthermore, Yogi claimed that when Congress and SP were in power, jobs were given on a pick and choose basis. He said that they never even gave 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in government jobs.