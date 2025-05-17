Business Today
Major jolt to AAP in MCD as 13 councillors resign, float separate group led by ex-House leader Mukesh Goel

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 17, 2025 2:51 PM IST
AAP Mukesh Goel

In a dramatic political shakeup, 13 councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi have resigned and announced the formation of a separate faction, dealing a major blow to the party’s municipal strength.

Among the rebels is Mukesh Goel, who held the key position of Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Their departure is being seen as one of the most significant internal rifts in the party’s civic body ranks.

Under Goel's leadership, the councillors declared the formation of a new political party named the Indraprastha Vikas Party. Earlier this year, during the February Delhi Assembly elections, Goel ran as an AAP candidate but was not elected.

These leaders had left Congress to join the Aam Aadmi Party before the last municipal elections. Goel, a municipal councillor for 25 years, switched from Congress to AAP in 2021.

This development comes as a fresh blow to the party in Delhi, following its defeat by the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. Since then, the AAP has faced internal conflicts.

Published on: May 17, 2025 2:43 PM IST
