Major setback for Uddhav Thackeray as key leaders, other loyalists quit Sena (UBT)

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing a wave of defections, deepening the crisis that began after its poor performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The latest blow came with the exit of Rajan Salvi, a three-time MLA from the Rajapur seat in Ratnagiri district, who, along with his supporters, switched allegiance to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. His departure was quickly followed by another former MLA from Konkan and several office-bearers of the Sena (UBT).

Last week, Rajul Patel, a former corporator and key leader in the party’s women’s wing, also joined Shinde’s faction. Political analysts say these losses are more than just organisational setbacks for Uddhav — they represent a significant erosion of trust within the party’s inner circle.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray acknowledged the ongoing defections and likened his predicament to the Japanese experience with earthquakes, stating, “They are more surprised when there are no tremors.”

The desertions come in the backdrop of Sena (UBT)’s crushing defeat in the 2024 polls, where it won only 20 out of 97 contested seats. By contrast, Shinde’s faction secured 57 out of 87 seats. With municipal elections — including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls — on the horizon, Shinde has openly urged his supporters to "give another shock" to Thackeray’s party.

The Sena (UBT) claims that many of its leaders are being coerced into switching sides through financial incentives and pressure from central and state agencies. However, internal cracks are also surfacing. Bhaskar Jadhav, the party’s lone MLA from Konkan, recently expressed frustration over being sidelined, forcing senior leader Sanjay Raut to promise that grievances would be addressed.

One Sena (UBT) MLA admitted that accessibility remains a problem, stating, “The biggest asset of Shinde is his accessibility. On the contrary, it is very difficult to reach Uddhav ji.” He warned that if leadership failed to listen to its workers, first-hand information would continue to be filtered through aides.

Meanwhile, Shinde’s faction has reportedly launched 'Operation Tiger', a strategy aimed at absorbing more leaders from Sena (UBT) to further cement its position as the real Shiv Sena. Political analyst Prakash Akolkar summed up the situation, stating, “Thackeray has nothing to offer for the next five years. Those seeking short-term benefits are joining Shinde’s Sena, and the ones looking for long-term gains are moving to the BJP.”

(With inputs from PTI)

