Majority needed to make govt, but consensus needed to run nation, says Modi at NDA meet

Narendra Modi, set to be sworn in Sunday for a third term as Prime Minister, emphasized governance by consensus and coalition politics at a meeting with newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Modi in his speech stressed that while a majority is needed to form a government, consensus is essential to run the nation.

Highlighting his three-decade association with the NDA, he praised it as the most successful alliance committed to the principle of 'sarva dharma sambhava' (all religions are equal).

Modi asserted that the NDA is not merely a coalition for governance but an organic alliance rooted in values from leaders like Vajpayee, Prakash Singh Badal, Bal Thackeray, and George Fernandes. He stressed that good governance and the welfare of the poor are the common themes uniting all NDA allies.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs, and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today," Modi said. "All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations."

A jibe at EVM critics

Modi took a jibe at EVM critics, recalling how on June 4th, as election results were announced, he inquired humorously about the fate of EVMs amid opposition accusations. He mocked their relentless criticism, suggesting they were ready to declare EVMs dead, but by evening, the results had silenced them. Modi highlighted this as a testament to India's democratic strength and fairness, expressing hope that EVM debates would be absent for the next five years.

Modi also took a moment to acknowledge the hard work of the NDA workers. "The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them."

Reflecting on the significance of the NDA's continued success, Modi remarked, "NDA coming to power for the third consecutive time is a matter of pride and signifies your trust in me and our leaders. NDA is the most successful alliance and I take pride in saying that the alliance is now entering a new term."

Modi expressed his gratitude for being chosen as the leader of the NDA. "I am very fortunate that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility, and I am very grateful to you," he said.

Stresses on mutual trust



He emphasized the importance of trust within the alliance. "When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset."

Modi highlighted the strength of India's democracy. "Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them, but look at the strength of the great democracy of India - today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states."

He reiterated the NDA's commitment to inclusivity. "We are committed to the principle of 'sarva dharma sambhava' (all religions are equal). There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states. Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well."

"Mutual trust is at the core of this alliance," Modi continued. "The NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens."