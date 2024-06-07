'Kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega...': Nitish Kumar hails PM Modi on 2024 LS election win in NDA meet

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) chief in his address to the gathering expressed hope that Modi will come back as PM in the next Lok Sabha elections.

“...Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai...” Kumar said in his address.

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi's bonhomie was on full display as the two leaders traded smiles and warm handshakes after the Bihar Chief Minister gave a glowing speech backing a third term for Modi.

Without taking any names, he said, “Bina matlab ka baat bol bol karke kya kiya hai... inlogo ne kuch kaam kiya hai?”

The JD(U) chief added, “Desh ki koi seva nehi ki... iss baar phir se jo mauka mila iske baad koi gunjaish nehi rahega...”

On June 7, the newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader, and also endorsed him as Prime Minister during a meeting at Parliament Central Hall.

The meeting to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA MPs, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third straight term, began around 11:30 am.

Top leaders of NDA partners, including JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were present at the key meet and endorsed Modi for his third term as PM.

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is 'right leader at right time', as he reaffirmed support to NDA alliance at the centre.

Addressing alliance partners and newly elected lawmakers, Narendra Modi said the NDA was not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, but an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

A clip from the meeting wherein PM-designate Narendra Modi praises Telugu star and JSP President Pawan Kalyan, who contested from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in AP and won, is going viral. Talking about him, Modi said, “Yeh pawan nahi hai. Andhi hai.”

Modi was formally elected as the leader of the BJP, leader of NDA Parliamentary Party and leader of the Lok Sabha on June 7 in the NDA meeting. Senior leaders like JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, NItin Gadkari and others endorsed him for the above posts.

After the NDA Parliamentary meeting, NDA leaders will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submit their letter of support to the President.