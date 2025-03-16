'Make in India is gaining momentum': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu reacts to Kerala Congress 

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Sunday defended the Make in India initiative, arguing that it is gaining momentum and that India must compensate for the "lost decades" when manufacturing was neglected.

“Meanwhile, companies like us Make in India (and started making in Kerala recently too). Make in India is gaining momentum and we have to make up for several lost decades. Reflect on why they were 'lost decades' and perhaps you will appreciate Make in India better,” Vembu wrote on X.

His remarks came in response to an image shared by Kerala Congress, depicting a gravestone-style edit of the Make in India lion logo with the inscription: "Rest in Peace, Make in India, 2014 - 2025, In loving memory…"

Earlier today, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised past economic policies for undermining Indian manufacturing. He also targeted those who in the previous dispensation argued that India shouldn’t do manufacturing and should stick to services.

“Once upon a time, there was a dynast and his economic ‘advisor’ who believed that India shouldn’t do manufacturing and should stick to services. In #UPALostDecade, rampant Chinese imports destroyed Indian manufacturing—till PM Narendra Modi started rebuilding it, New India from electronics to semicon,” Chandrasekhar wrote on X. He said that manufacturing is essential for economic resilience and middle-class job creation, adding, “Even America has woken up to this.”

The Modi government’s Make in India initiative, launched in 2014, aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing and ensure self-reliance. To ensure its success, the Centre has taken a host of measures such as production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors, easing of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, reducing compliance burdens, and introducing a national logistics policy.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan recently acknowledged progress in infrastructure under Modi’s government but stressed that more needs to be done to boost manufacturing and job creation. He noted that while the government’s focus on production is positive, it must be implemented effectively.