Mamata Banerjee mass reported on X: Users tag Elon Musk for action against 'impersonation'

Trouble appears to be mounting for Mamata Banerjee as multiple users on X (formerly Twitter), reported her official handle @MamataOfficial for alleged impersonation.

The controversy comes days after Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress suffered a major defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with the BJP ending the party’s 15-year rule in the state. Suvendu Adhikari has since taken oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

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Users alleged that Banerjee’s X bio continued to identify her as the “Honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal” despite her no longer holding the constitutional post. Several users tagged Elon Musk and X’s India operations, urging the platform to take action against the account.

Many argued that retaining the designation of a constitutional office after demitting power could be misleading and may amount to impersonation. Screenshots of the account bio were widely circulated, with users calling the description “illegal” and “misleading.”

The online backlash also gained traction because Banerjee had earlier refused to step down as Chief Minister despite the electoral defeat, claiming that the election had been “rigged” and insisting that her party had not truly lost the mandate. Reports said she alleged large-scale manipulation and maintained that she had achieved a “moral victory.”

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According to reports, Banerjee had declared that she would not resign and challenged authorities to dismiss her instead, triggering a political and constitutional debate in the state.

Amid the growing controversy over the X profile, one user claimed the bio was later modified to describe Banerjee as the “15,16 & 17 Vidhan Sabha CM” instead of the sitting Chief Minister. However, demands for action against the account continued online.

Business Today checked Mamata Banerjee's official account, the description of which now reads Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)