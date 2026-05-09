SBI, BHEL, Mazagon Dock among PSU dividend stocks in Q4; key details

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have announced dividends alongside their financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. Based on recent stock exchange filings, banking heavyweights like State Bank of India Ltd (SBI) and Indian Bank Ltd, energy majors Coal India Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, heavy equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and defence shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among those that have declared dividend payouts.

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SBI

The nation's largest PSU lender, SBI, has announced a dividend of Rs 17.35 per share on a face value of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2026. The company board declared this dividend at its meeting on May 8, 2026. The record date to determine dividend eligibility is set for May 16, 2026. If approved, the payment date is fixed as June 4, 2026.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank's board approved a dividend of Rs 18.25 apiece during their April 29, 2026 meeting. Alongside the dividend news, the bank's stock exchange filing also revealed plans to raise equity capital up to Rs 5,000 crore through various modes.

Chennai Petroleum

The company recommended a final equity dividend of 540%. This amounts to Rs 54 per share on a face value of Rs 10 each. This final payout is over and above the interim dividend of Rs 8 per share already declared during the financial year.

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Coal India & BHEL

Meanwhile, mining major Coal India Limited announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10.

While BHEL board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share of par value Rs 2 each. The BHEL exchange filing said that the payment would be dispatched within 30 days from the date of the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Mazagon Dock

Mazagon Dock informed about its dividend following a board meeting on April 30, 2026. The shipbuilder recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.62 per share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Shareholders of all these public sector entities must wait for the final approval at their respective AGMs before the dividends are credited to their accounts.

